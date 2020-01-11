Golden Eagles land transfer tight end

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team appears to be adding a big target for its passing game in 2020.
Former University of Arkansas tight end Grayson Gunter announced on Twitter Friday that he would be donning the black and gold during his final year of eligibility.
“Excited to announce I’ll be playing my final season of college football for @SouthernMissFB,” the tweet read. “(R)eady to get to work! #SMTTT”
As a graduate transfer, Gunter will be immediately eligible to play.
Gunter was rated a 3-star recruit by 247sports.com coming out of Madison Central High School. He chose Arakansas over Appalachian State University, Arkansas State University and Florida Atlantic University.
The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Gunter appeared in all 13 of the Razorbacks’ games a true freshman, primarily on special teams.
He redshirted the next year before appearing in 11 of 12 games in 2018 and all 12 games in 2019. He started eight times in 36 games, including six this past season.
Gunter caught six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Over his three seasons, he caught 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.