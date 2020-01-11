First Alert: Tracking severe weather in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The WDAM First Alert Weather Team is tracking a line of strong storms moving through the Pine Belt.
The storms moved into the area during the mid-morning hours Saturday and are expected to move through by mid-afternoon.
Within some of the strongest storms there will be a chance for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and the possibility for a tornado.
Not everyone will see severe weather, but nearly everyone will see, at least, a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph and the potential for some small hail.
Storm shelters are open at the following locations for people in need of a safe place to stay as the storms move through the area:
- Jones County 361 Safe Room: 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel
- Forrest County 361 Safe Room: 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg
- Lamar County Community Shelter: 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
