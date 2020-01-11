Collins restaurant to temporarily provide meals to county inmates

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins restaurant has a new contract to provide meals for county inmates, but it’s only until a new jail kitchen is finished.
Annie B’s Family Restaurant started providing inmate meals Thursday.
The restaurant replaces a company that charged three times what Annie B’s is now charging for meal service.
Annie B’s will provide food until a new jail kitchen is ready.
Supervisors say the building is complete, but equipment has not been installed.
“To save the taxpayers and the county money and money from our budget, with Annie B’s coming on board and providing the meals, it’s going to save a lot of money for the county right now.” said Darrell Perkins, sheriff of Covington County.
“Installing the appliances, getting the hood ranges put in, I understand they’ve already got a contract services possibly through a company to come in and provide a dietician and to use inmate labor to cook the food, so that’s what I’ve been informed,” Perkins said.
Construction began on the new kitchen in August of 2018.
