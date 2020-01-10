Vigil held to honor late Hattiesburg youth sports coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds filled the baseball field at Vernon Dahmer Park Thursday night to show their respects to the beloved youth sports coach John Tarvin.
“He was a giving, loving guy,” said fellow coach Martavious Prince. “A great father and a great leader. He led men, not boys, but men. He is somebody that will be missed.”
“He’s the kind of guy that nobody was going to go without,” said team mom Jenna Brown. “Everybody was included, there was no child left behind. It didn’t matter if the child had never played before or if the child played all the time, he got all those kids, big and small, and made them active.”
Tarvin coached youth sports in Hattiesburg for several years and won two football championships back to back. Fellow coaches and friends spoke kind words at the vigil about Tarvin and the legacy he left behind.
Friends of Tarvin say they will do what they can to make sure his memory lives on.
“They’re family,” Brown said. “There’s no other way to explain it. We’ve had some of the best times on this baseball field. We’ve won games here. We’ve practiced here. Kids have ran what he calls a W. They want to quit, but they don’t quit. I’m not going to let these coaches stop. I’m not going to let them stop loving these kids. I’m not going to stop talking to these kids.”
Tarvin was found dead inside his home by Hattiesburg police after responding to a reported shooting on Presley Drive on Jan. 4.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.