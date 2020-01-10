UTEP sweeps USM basketball programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss led UTEP by one point with 13 minutes to play in El Paso, Texas.
However, the Miners rode the strength of their home crowd down the stretch to pull out a 76-64 win, dropping the Golden Eagles to 4-12 (0-3 Conference USA).
UTEP converted 34 of 37 free throw attempts compared to just 14-17 for USM. After shooting a combined 2-for-30 from 3-point range in their first two conference losses, the Eagles shot 33 percent from beyond the arc on Thursday but just 36 percent from the field.
Southern Miss visits UTSA on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Lady Eagles dropped their first C-USA game of the season 89-72 to UTEP on Thursday at Reed-Green Coliseum.
USM (9-4, 1-1 C-USA) hosts UTSA on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Here’s a look at some of the other college basketball scores from Thursday night’s action:
Men
- William Carey (75) Mobile (64)
- Hinds (89) Jones College (75)
- PRCC (100) East Central Community College (64)
Women
- William Carey (37) Mobile (55)
- Jones College (82) Hinds (51)
- PRCC (54) East Central Community College (45)
