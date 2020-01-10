Todd Breland takes reins of South Jones football

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a month after stepping down as head football coach of Laurel High, Todd Breland has found a new home.
Breland was introduced to faculty and supporters on Thursday afternoon as the new head football coach and athletic director of South Jones.
He joins the Braves after eight years at Laurel where he led the Golden Tornadoes to 82 wins, two South State championships and the 2014 state title. It’s a natural fit for Breland, who’s wife teaches and daughter cheers at South Jones.
“I understand the community and I know the kids here,” Breland said. “They're great kids, they work hard. The good Lord told me it's the place I needed to be so we made the decision to join the South Jones family."
Breland replaces Roger Satcher, who led the Braves to a 10-14 mark in two seasons as head coach. He’s eager for the challenge and excited to coach a new group of student-athletes.
"I told [the team] yesterday when I met them that I’d love them like my family,” Breland said. “But like my family, I’d hold you accountable for what you do on and off the field. I think you have to come in and set the tone with great energy. But what hopefully they understand with me is they’re going to get that same energy day in and day out.”
