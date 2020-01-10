Tim’s Two Cents: A weekend of football cruelty and frustration

Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's own Tim Doherty and various guests discussing Pine Belt sports. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff | January 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 6:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM-TV Sports Director Taylor Curet to talk about the double-dip of disappointment for fans of Pine Belt favorites, the University of Southern Mississippi and New Orleans Saints.

Taylor and Tim also take a poke at what they think might be the case when the smoke clears in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson University and Louisiana State University.

