Tim’s Two Cents: A weekend of football cruelty and frustration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM-TV Sports Director Taylor Curet to talk about the double-dip of disappointment for fans of Pine Belt favorites, the University of Southern Mississippi and New Orleans Saints.
Taylor and Tim also take a poke at what they think might be the case when the smoke clears in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson University and Louisiana State University.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.