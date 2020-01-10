Six officials take the oath of office at Miss. Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Statewide elected officials take the oath of office Thursday at the State Capitol.
For the first time in Mississippi history Republicans were elected to all statewide offices.
Six of them were sworn in by MS Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph.
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Secretary of State Michael Watson, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Treasurer David McRae were sworn into office for their first time posts.
Also taking the oath were State Auditor Shad White, Agriculture Secretary Andy Gipson and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney.
Governor-Elect Tate Reeves and Governor Phil Bryant were in attendance.
Following the ceremony Reeves talked about working with Bryant on current plans to possibly move some Parchman prisoners to the private Walnut Grove Correctional Facility.
"We've been involved in those conversations and kept up to speed on what hey are doing," said Reeves. "We'll continue to monitor the situation, and when we get to next week we'll make appropriate announcements at that time".
The newly sworn Lt. Governor told the joint session of the House and Senate that the state was in a good financial position although it faced many challenges.
He is supporting more pay for state workers.
"Our businesses have thrived as the they've done that they've progressed," said Hosemann. "They have proceeded to raise their compensation for their individuals. Now our state employees deserve to have the same level of compensation".
