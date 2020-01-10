Shelters to open for Saturday’s severe weather

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Multiple safe rooms and shelters will open their doors for Saturday's predicted strong storms.
The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open its doors to the community Saturday at 6 a.m. The safe room is located at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel.
In Forrest County emergency management will open its 361 Safe Room at 6 a.m. The Forrest County Safe Room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
Next door in Lamar County, the storm shelter will open at 7 a.m. The shelter will remain open through the severe weather event. It's located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.