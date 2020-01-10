New Covington sheriff Perkins hosts law enforcement appreciation dinner

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County’s new sheriff teamed up with some local businesses Thursday night to thank law officers across the county for the work they do.
A law enforcement appreciation dinner was held at the Collins Fire Hall.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers across the county were invited to attend.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins hosted the event.
Dinner was provided by Smokin’ King Concessions & Catering and several other businesses donated door prizes.
“A lot of our jail staff doesn’t see our deputies and our deputies don’t see our jail staff all the time, so tonight was our chance to intermingle and to get to learn who everybody is coming on with a new staff,” said Perkins.
Perkins was sworn into office 10 days ago.
