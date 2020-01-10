Hattiesburg woman charged in connection to shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Hub City woman Tuesday in connection to the investigation of a Dec. 18 shooting.
An official with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 26-year-old Amy Nguyen was charged with hindering prosecution in regards to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of Sunset Drive.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:45 p.m. and discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who appeared to have been assaulted and suffering minor injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined that the shooting was isolated and believe that the suspects knew the victim, according to HPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
