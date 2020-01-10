First Alert: Severe weather likely Saturday

An enhanced chance for severe weather exists in the Pine Belt late Friday night into the early afternoon on Saturday. The main risks with this system are tornadoes, some possibly strong, damaging straight line winds, flooding and hail. The timeline for the worst weather appears to be from 7 a.m. Saturday through about 2 p.m. Saturday. Please stay informed on weather updates throughout today and Saturday. Make sure your batteries are working in your weather radios in case there are power outages. Also, download our WDAM First Alert Weather app to receive real time warnings and watches. By about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the main threats will move into Alabama. Clearing skies and colder weather is forecast for Saturday night into Sunday.