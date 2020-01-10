Farm processing facility to bring more than 200 new jobs to Laurel

Farm processing facility to bring more than 200 new jobs to Laurel
An expansion at Wayne Farms will bring more than 200 new jobs to Laurel. (Source: WDAM)
By Leon Purvis | January 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 4:33 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A farm processing facility in Laurel is bringing in more than 200 new jobs to the Pine Belt.

It is due to the $16.9 million expansion and upgrade of the Wayne Farms Laurel Fresh Production facility.

The new jobs for operations will include 190 hourly positions and 11 salary spots. The starting pay is $11.60 for hourly employees. It could increase to more than $13 an hour after one year of employment.

Staffers say the expansion will be complete by May 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.