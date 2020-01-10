Farm processing facility to bring more than 200 new jobs to Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A farm processing facility in Laurel is bringing in more than 200 new jobs to the Pine Belt.
It is due to the $16.9 million expansion and upgrade of the Wayne Farms Laurel Fresh Production facility.
The new jobs for operations will include 190 hourly positions and 11 salary spots. The starting pay is $11.60 for hourly employees. It could increase to more than $13 an hour after one year of employment.
Staffers say the expansion will be complete by May 2020.
