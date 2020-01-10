Expert gives tips for severe weather preparedness

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When severe weather comes to town, it is important to be prepared.
Paul Sheffield, executive director of Jones County Emergency Operations, tells us his recommendations for making sure you and your family are ready.
Sheffield said you are already behind schedule if you are not already taking steps to have a plan in place for this weekend’s expected severe weather. He also suggests to have resources such as extra water, shelf stable food and check your medications so that you don’t run out during bad weather.
If you are indoors, take shelter in the smallest room you can find with the smallest amount of roof span. If your’re outdoors, try to find somewhere to take cover.
There is an incoming storm coming through the Pine Belt this weekend, and it is expected to move anywhere from 8 a.m. to the afternoon hours on Saturday.
“We’re looking and planning currently to open the shelter,” Sheffield said. "Unless we go under a watch of some type for that time, and if we go under a watch, if the storm prediction center puts us under a watch on time in the early morning hours on Saturday, we will open it as soon as we can get staff there to get the doors open.”
Sheffield said he has been working with other counties to get the word out quickly.
Forrest County also says they will be opening their shelter at 6 a.m. Saturday and they are allowing anyone in, you don’t have to be a resident of the county.
The Jones County 361 Shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel.
The Forrest County 361 Shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
