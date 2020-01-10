Bobcats soccer duo earns USC All-South Region

By Tim Doherty | January 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 6:54 PM

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Jones College soccer defender/midfielder Peyton Ratcliff and goaltender Callum Harley were voted second-team All-South Region by United Soccer Coaches.

Harley, the Bobcats’ goaltender, came up with 109 saves last season, ranking second-best in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ ranks and eighth nationally.

His 82 percent “save percentage” ranked third nationally and his 12-6-1 record was tied for first in the MACJC and seventh nationally.

Ratcliff, who recently also was accorded second-team Men’s Scholar All-America honors, played in all 19 games, scoring six goals and assisting on three others.

The Bobcats, who won back-to-back conference titles, were ranked No. 20 in the final United Soccer Coaches poll of 2019.

