85-year-old Beaumont man loses 35 pounds in less than 4 months

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Beaumont man is inspiring others to get healthy after his incredible weight loss transformation.
Milton Paske, 85, lost 35 pounds in three and a half months.
“Doing something consistently for three weeks or 21 days, it becomes a habit,” Paske said.
Paske lost the weight through using a nonprofit weight lose program called “TOPS," which crowned him the Mississippi King by the program.
“What’s good about TOPS is that it allows you to lose the weight and keep it off,” Paske said.
The weight loss journey for Paske began when he had a regular checkup and his doctor told him that he was diabetic.
Paske said he changed his eating habits, and that’s when the weight started to fall off. He added that the secret really is how you eat.
Paske doesn’t work out, but does own a farm and that allows him to be active and help keep the weight off.
