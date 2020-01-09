U.S. Census Bureau holds job fair in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Census Bureau 2020 is looking for census takers at the Oak Grove Library.
The job fair was from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.
The census taker will follow up with those who did not take the 2020 Census. If you are interested in the job, it pays $15 per hour, plus mileage in Forrest, Jones and Lamar counties.
“I am seeking employment right now. And the Census Bureau is like very interesting. Going into different people homes and meeting new people. And just basically getting the population off of everything,” said Brittney Brown.
If you can’t make the job fair today and want to apply, you can click here.
