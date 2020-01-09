Two commercial burglaries reported in Hattiesburg, stolen vehicle possibly involved

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department are investigating two commercial burglaries and a stolen vehicle being found overnight Wednesday.
The locations of the burglaries are Xfinity Store by Comcast in 2100 block of Lincoln Road, and Best Buy in the 4600 block of Hardy Street.
The stolen vehicle that is believed to be involved in both incidents and was located behind Arbor Walk Apartments in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road after the burglaries were reported.
The vehicle is being processed and recovered as a part of the ongoing investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
If you have any information pertaining to the incidents, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
