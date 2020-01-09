Two boil water advisories issued for Lamar Co. customers

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two boil water advisories have been issued to customers in the Lamar County area.
The City of Lumberton issued a precautionary boil water alert for 125 customers living on Seventh Avenue, S Seven Street and Eight Avenue Wednesday around 3:55 p.m.
North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice for 200 customers who live on the West side of U.S. Old Highway 11 from Bellewood Subdivision to the intersection of U.S. Old Highway 11 and Oak Grove Road, including all of Bellewood Subdivision.
Customers should boil their drinking water until further notice.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.