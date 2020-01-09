Staying informed during severe weather

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Being prepared for a tornado begins in advance and not only includes having supplies on hand and a plan of action in place, but also staying informed.
As the Pine Belt is again preparing for the threat of severe weather, WDAM cameras were out checking on residents who are still recovering from last month’s devastating storms.
One of the main tools they advise for others, once supplies are in place, is having the ability to keep up with the latest storm tracking and live updates provided by WDAM.
Sumrall resident Tony Warden, says he kept up with the tornado as it tore through the area where he lives.
“One thing I can say for News 7, they’re real good at keeping up the updates on the weather, especially when there’s bad weather coming,” Warden said. “They’ll break in and stay with it, and that’s one thing I can say for WDAM weather, they’re right on top. I’ll stay tuned to WDAM for the weather this time too because they do a real good job.”
Meanwhile, Sandersville resident and firefighter Lyndell Nickey says that staying informed is an important aspect of knowing what to do.
“Be alert, the storm changes real fast,” Nickey said. “Ss it did, it came upon us quicker than we thought it would, we were aware, we were at the time before the storm even showed up, watching WDAM. Just listen to the station and if you hear any advisement to take cover, take precautions and get everything that’s necessary that you need to be ready for this, that’s the best thing you can do.”
Nickey and his family survived a direct hit by the December tornado that went through Sandersville.
You can keep up with the latest news, information and weather by watching News 7 or download the WDAM app and by going online.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
