JC’s Jones named MACJC’s player of week

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones was at her best against the best last weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jones averaged 16 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games at the Shelton State Community College New Year’s Classic to earn Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges' women's basketball Player of the Week honors.
The Lady Bobcats (7-2) split a pair of games with the 11th-ranked hosts and 22nd-ranked Wallace State Community College.
Jones shot percent from the floor (14-of-28), while averaging 2.5 assists and a steal per game.
On the season, Jones averages 10.8 points per game, ranking second on the team in scoring.
Jones College, which slipped one spot to No. 11 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Top 25 poll, opened MACJC South Division play Thursday, visiting Hinds Community College.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.