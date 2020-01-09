Historians hope Pine Belt residents will learn from movie, “1917” and Camp Shelby Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new, award-winning Hollywood movie that showcases the horrors of World War I opens in Hattiesburg Thursday night.
“1917” has already won two Golden Globes, including one for Best Drama.
Historians hope that Pine Belt residents will learn more about World War I from the film, and they hope you’ll visit the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby to learn about the Mississippians who served in that conflict.
“We are critically lucky to have the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum right down here at Camp Shelby. It has everything you’d want to see about war,” said Andrew Wiest, professor of history at the University of Southern Mississippi and founding director of USM’s Dale Center for the Study of War and Society. “It has an extremely good section on World War I.”
“Come out and see us, we’re free and open to the public," said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. "We’re open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 [a.m.] to 4 [p.m.] So, come visit and learn a little bit more about World War I, before or after you go see the movie,”
The museum’s World War I section includes a recreated, full-size walk-through trench and several displays of weapons used by German and allied forces.
Camp Shelby first opened to train soldiers for service in World War I in July of 1917.
