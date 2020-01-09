Heidelberg woman accuses Mayor Wilber Carr of assault

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg woman pressed charges against the town’s mayor after she said he assaulted.
Doris Sims was trying to get back into a room at Heidelberg Town Hall to retrieve her purse when Mayor Wilber Carr assaulted her, according to the complaint. She has since filed simple assault charges against him.
According to Sims, Carr allows residents 15 minutes to read the Board minutes. When their time is up, she said he kicks them out.
“At exactly 9:15, he came into the room and said, ‘Your time is up, I told you 15 minutes. You’ve got to go.' And he took the books out of my hands and threw them to the side," Sims said.
Sims said she forgot her purse in the room and needed to go back in.
“When I reached for my purse, he grabbed my arm, my left arm, and started pulling me out of the room,” Sims said.
Sims told WDAM the police chief witnessed the incident and tried to de-escalate the situation, telling the mayor to let go of her.
WDAM went to town hall to speak with Carr regarding the incident, but he drove away from our reporter.
The police chief declined to comment since the investigation is ongoing.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.
