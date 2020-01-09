First Alert: Be prepared for strong system in the Pine Belt this weekend

The main focus in the weather involves Friday night into Saturday afternoon as a strong system will be moving through the Pine Belt.
All modes of severe weather are possible including: Tornadoes, strong straight-line damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.
We ask that all of you to make sure your weather radios are working and have fresh batteries in them in case of power loss. Also please download our WDAM Weather app. At least have some type of way to stay in touch for the latest forecasts.
We will get a break in the weather Saturday afternoon and Sunday before more rain arrives on Monday.
Expect mild conditions for the next week before cooler air arrives later in the week.
