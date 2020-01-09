FCSO arrest suspects with warrants from multiple counties, recovers stolen property

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on two individuals believed to be responsible for thefts in multiple counties.
Timothy Stewart, 43, and Tamela Hobson, 38, from Petal, were arrested on Sylvest Lane around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Stewarts is charged with receiving stolen property and a warrant from Covington County.
Hobson is arrested with warrants for accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a crime and charged with receiving stolen goods over $500.
Both were transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
Investigators recovered several stolen items from numerous counties as well as a Louisiana parish while working alongside other legal agencies.
