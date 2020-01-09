Bobcats ranked No. 5 in NJCAA preseason poll

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College baseball has earned and sustained a reputation of excellence, and the baseball coaches of the National Junior College Athletic Association are expecting nothing less from the Bobcats this spring.
Jones College was ranked fifth in the national preseason baseball poll, a preseason Top 25 survey complied by the NJCAA’s Baseball Coaches Association.
Louisiana State University-Eunice was the preseason’s No. 1.
Jones was one of three, Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ members to earn preseason recognition, including No. 15 Pearl River Community College and No. 20 Hinds Community College.
The Bobcats, who were ranked fourth in the NJCAA’s final baseball poll of 2019, finished 37-12 last spring, earning a postseason invitation for the 11th consecutive year.
Jones is scheduled to open the 2020 season at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7, welcoming Dyersburg (Tenn.) State Community College to Community Bank Park.
