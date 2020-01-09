Board member gives insight on Mississippi Lottery Corporation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Lottery is in full swing and has brought in more than $45 million just in scratch-off tickets alone.
“We only have one month under our belt so, I’m not sure we can learn a whole lot from that, but sales have been brisk and the interest has been high,” said Gerard Gibert, a Mississippi Lottery Corporation board member. “We’ve had 1,300 plus retailers selling tickets. There are still some additional retailers whose applications are being processed. We’re quite excited about where we are and have a good outlook on our future.”
Gibert gave members of the Jones County Republican Women group Wednesday a more detailed look into how the corporation operates.
"In this case, the Board of Directors governs the corporation and the corporation is what actually operates the lottery, sells the tickets, collects the money and then remits the proceeds to the state treasurer,” Gibert said.
The first $80 million obtained from the lottery will go to fixing state roads and bridges, anything over that will be given to the education enhancement fund, which Gibert said funds specific needs for schools across the state.
“Athletic facilities, school supplies, there is some piece of it that goes to higher education,” Gilbert said. “Also, early learning collaborative and pre-K programs.”
The multi-state big winner lottery tickets will go on sale Jan. 30. Gibert said he’s excited to see the turnout for those sales.
“Powerball, Mega Million games that folks are used to and probably have played in our neighboring states, where the jackpots can get pretty high,” Gibert said. “There will be a lot of activity rolling out that we’ll see from those games, and I think we’ll see sales increase as well.”
