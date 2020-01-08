Wayne County authorities make arrest in connection to burglaries

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County man has been arrested in connection to burglaries in the area.
Julius Cooley, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a vehicle, receiving stolen property and three counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.
A Wayne County justice court judge set Cooley's bond at $145,000.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said they were able to make the arrest thanks to help from the public and the quick response from his deputies.
“The investigators would run down every lead that they could get, and we found out who this subject was and would ask the public for help,” Ashley said. “And then he was spotted by one of the officers, and then Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo went to apprehend him in an unmarked vehicle."
Ashley went on to say that Cooley has a history of committing burglaries.
Several of the items were recovered after a local pawn shop contacted law enforcement that someone had tried to pawn them.
According to authorities, the items were identified and returned to their owners.
