Three charged in Forrest County burglary
Misti Lowery (left), Belinda Pierce (center) and Steven Walters were charged. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
January 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 5:05 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office charged three people after responding to a burglary in progress call on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a home on Geiger Lake Road around 8:30 a.m. after the owner of the property alerted the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Misti Lowery of Seminary, 50-year-old Belinda Pierce of Hattiesburg, and 38-year-old Steven Walters of Lumberton.

Lowery was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling/home invasion and possession of controlled substances.

Pierce was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling/home invasion.

Watlers was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling/home invasion, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

All three suspects were booked in the Forrest County Jail.

