Three charged in Forrest County burglary

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office charged three people after responding to a burglary in progress call on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a home on Geiger Lake Road around 8:30 a.m. after the owner of the property alerted the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Misti Lowery of Seminary, 50-year-old Belinda Pierce of Hattiesburg, and 38-year-old Steven Walters of Lumberton.
Lowery was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling/home invasion and possession of controlled substances.
Pierce was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling/home invasion.
Watlers was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling/home invasion, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
All three suspects were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
