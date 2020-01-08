Researchers excavate WWI-era training trenches at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard and students from the University of Southern Mississippi have teamed up to work on a unique archaeological project at Camp Shelby.
They are excavating trenches used to train soldiers for combat in World War I. Camp Shelby first opened in July of 1917 to train soldiers for service in that conflict.
The trenches being excavated were dug by soldiers from the 38th Infantry Division more than a century ago. The trenches were discovered about four years ago with the help of ground penetrating radar.
Organizers say they plan to work this dig site for a few more weeks. So far, they’ve found wood pilings and a wool blanket, but they hope to find items like coins or buttons.
