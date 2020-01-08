Pleasant Wednesday with severe weather on the horizon

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Cloud cover will increase Thursday with highs warming into the lower 70s. By Friday, a strong cold front will approach the area bringing with it the possibility for severe weather late in the day into Saturday. All forms of severe weather are likely, including tornadoes, strong damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Please make sure your weather radios are working and our WDAM First Alert Weather app is on your phone. The rain comes to brief end on Sunday before more storms are forecast to move back into the area Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Down the road, things may get much colder as very cold air is possible by the late next week.