MDOC: Lockdown lifted for 11 regional correctional facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has announced that lockdowns for 11 regional correctional facilities have been lifted.
According to an MDOC Facebook post, movement is no longer restricted for regional correctional facilities, with the exception of Chickasaw County Correctional Facility, Yazoo County Correctional Facility, Bolivar County Correctional Facility and Alcorn County Correctional Facility.
All three state prisons and three private prisons remain on lockdown.
The statewide lockdown came in the wake of violence at state prisons, which resulted in four deaths statewide, included three deaths at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Rep. Bennie Thompson has called on the U.S. Attorney General and federal investigators to look into the violence at state prisons, while Gov. Phil Bryant and other state officials have blamed the violence on inmate gangs fighting within the prisons.
