Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
NTSB: Witness saw Louisiana plane level out before crash
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A witness says a plane that crashed in south Louisiana had leveled out its wings before it hit trees and transmission lines and crashed in a fiery heap. A preliminary investigation issued Tuesday by federal investigators did not give a cause for the Dec. 28 plane crash that killed five people on their way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have repeatedly said it will take about a year for that determination to be made. But the report did shed new light on some aspects of the crash, including what witnesses told investigators.
MEDICAID CONTRACTS
Louisiana continues Medicaid services with emergency deals
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Medicaid program started the new year under a cloud of uncertainty, amid a continued dispute over multibillion-dollar contracts to provide health services to 1.5 million people. Deals with five private companies that manage care for most Medicaid patients were slated to expire at the end of December. The Edwards administration struck emergency contracts to keep the companies in place for up to another year. The administration chose four companies to do the work starting in 2020. But two losing bidders that currently hold Louisiana Medicaid managed care contracts are protesting that decision, a legal process that has stalled the new contract awards.
OBIT-SHORTESS
Retired appeals court chief judge Melvin Shortess dies
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for retired 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Chief Judge Melvin Shortess, who died Friday after suffering a long time with Alzheimer's. Shortess, who retired from the appellate court in 2000 after 10 years as its chief judge, was 86. A funeral Mass is scheduled at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church following visitation, which starts at 8:30 a.m. The Advocate reports those who worked with Shortess remember him as a scholar and a mentor. His daughter, Amey Crousillac, says her father touched many lives and he will be deeply missed by his family and the community.
LOUISIANA SHOOTING
August trial set for Louisiana man accused of killing 5
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — An August trial date has been set for a 22-year-old man accused of a killing five people in Louisiana last year. Dakota Theriot appeared Monday in state district court in Livingston Parish where a judge set trial for Aug. 10. But The Advocate reports the trial might be delayed until 2021 as defense attorneys deal with scheduling conflicts. Prosecutors said Theriot fatally shot his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, along with her dad and brother in Livingston Parish before driving to neighboring Ascension Parish and shooting his parents in their trailer last January. A trial date hasn't been set in Ascension Parish.
AP-US-FATAL-SHOOTING-WALMART
Police: Officer may have saved lives in Walmart shooting
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a Walmart employee and wounding another person. Police say 21-year-old Kentrell Banks was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. Police say an unidentified officer immediately apprehended Banks, an action which may have saved “many other lives" in the store crowded with shoppers early Monday evening. A male was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and a female victim was shot in the foot but is in stable condition. Investigators say they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. It's unclear whether Banks has an attorney.
FATAL CAR CHASE-STOLEN CAR
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in car chase
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana deputies say one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash while fleeing from authorities in a stolen vehicle. News outlets report license plate readers captured the plate of a stolen vehicle early Monday morning and alerted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies made contact with the stolen vehicle but it speed off and a chase ensued. Lopinto says the chase lasted less than a minute. The vehicle crossed a median and hit a tree, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. The two survivors were hospitalized. The identities of the victims wasn't immediately released.
SUSPICIOUS DEATHS-MISSING KIDS
Family members offer reward for info about missing children
Relatives of two missing children are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandparents, made the announcement in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday after meeting with local and federal law enforcement. Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since September, and authorities say the children's mother, Lori Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have refused to cooperate with investigators and have repeatedly lied about where the children are. The Daybells' whereabouts is currently unknown.
FATAL DRIVE-BY
Louisiana man gets 40 years for fatal drive-by shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a man in a 2017 drive-by shooting. News outlets report Darell Lamont Bell, of Shreveport, was sentenced Monday on a charge of manslaughter. A district attorney's statement says Bell had originally been charged with second-degree murder in the death, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge as part of a deal. It says the victim was shot in the head while sitting in a car targeted by a passing motorist. A passenger in the targeted car identified Bell as the shooter. The statement says the motive is believed to have been a dispute over a stolen gun.