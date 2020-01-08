Jones splits tourney with nationally-ranked foes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) – The 10th-ranked Jones College Lady Bobcats wrapped up their non-conference schedule this past weekend by splitting two games at the Shelton State Community College New Year's Classic
Jones dropped an 87-62 to decision to the 11th-ranked Lady Bucs before bouncing back for an 81-75 win over No. 22 Wallace State Community College.
The weekend split reversed regular-season outcomes between the teams.
The Lady Bobcats (7-2) had topped Shelton State in Ellisville on Dec. 2 and lost to Wallace State on Nov. 19 in Hanceville, Ala.
Jones came out sluggish after a three-week break and suffered its worst loss in Coach Missy Bilderback’s five-year tenure in a 25-point setback to host Shelton State. The Lady Bobcats trailed by 14 points after the first quarter and would get no closer than six points the rest of the game.
JC was limited to a season-low six assists and shot 38 percent for the game. Shelton State finished with 18 assists on 30 baskets and shot 44 percent from the floor.
Sisters LaTascya (21 points, seven rebounds) and LaTora Duff (19 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals), both sophomore guards, combined for 40 points for the Lady Bucs (14-2).
Freshman guard Shelby Jane Petty added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench, while sophomore forward Denetria Williams had 12 points and four rebounds.
Sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones led Jones with 16 points, hitting 7-of-15 shots, while sophomore guard Destiny Haymer added 12 points. Freshman forward Ebony Gayden contributed six points and nine rebounds.
Jones saw four players score in double figure and sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims turned in a nine-point, 13-rebound effort as the Lady Bobcats picked up its second victory of the season over a nationally-ranked team.
Jones outscored the Lady Lions by two points in each of the first two quarters to grab a four-point halftime lead.
Wallace State cut its deficit to a point by the end of the third period, but the Lady Bobcats won the fourth quarter 21-16 to avenge November’s double-digit loss to the Lady Lions.
Unlike the first meeting, when Wallace State hit 13 threes, Jones held the Lady Lions to just 5-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc.
The Lady Bobcats shot 49 percent from the floor to just 36 percent for Wallace State. Jones also outrebounded the Lady Lions by 11 boards, handed out 11 more assists and came up with eight more steals.
Sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones led the Lady Bobcats with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Sophmore guard Destiny Haymer backed Jones with 15 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Sophomore guard Chyna Allen scored 12 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out six assists and coming up with four assists and sophomore guard Keyara Jones added 10 points and five rebounds.
Wallace State sophomore guard Imari Martin scored 33 points, hauled down six rebounds and handed out four assists. Sophomore guard Kyra Williams added 21 points and six rebounds and sophomore guard Jasmine Baker finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Bobcats will open Mississippi Association Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they visit Hinds Community College.
