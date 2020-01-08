HUBFEST 2020 headliner announced

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers are busy planning this year's HUBFEST, an event that draws thousands to downtown Hattiesburg every year to enjoy music, art and food.
Part of that planning always includes choosing a headlining musician. For HUBFEST 2020, the headliner will be country music singer Joe Diffie.
Diffie will play on the main stage starting at 3:30 p.m., but there will be other artists playing through the day to get everyone into the groove.
HUBFEST will open to guests at 9 a.m. on March 28. The music will start at 10 a.m. and end with Diffie’s headlining performance. The festival will wrap up at 5 p.m.
In addition to the music, vendors with everything from food to art to homemade goods will be on hand to make sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Last year, more than 150 vendors set up at HUBFEST.
The annual event has been entertaining guests and bringing the Pine Belt together for 35 years. To learn more about HUBFEST, visit www.hubfestms.com.
