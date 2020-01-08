Honoring longtime Covington County firefighter

SANFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - Thomas Marsh is a former firefighter who helped found the Southeastern Covington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Marsh began his career in 1971.
“I saw kids burn up in a car and didn’t know what to do. I said ‘I’ll make a difference,’ and after that I did,” Marsh said.
Marsh started his career at the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department in Louisiana. While Marsh was there, he held the positions of president and lieutenant. He then moved to Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department in Louisiana in 1976. He resigned from Bayou Cane in 1986.
Marsh started his career back when he moved to Sanford in 1986. After moving, he noticed that the city was in need of a fire department.
With the help of a few people in the community, Marsh was able to help start the Southeastern Covington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue in 1987. Marsh was honored in 2018 as Chief Firefighter of the Year, and he retired that same year.
Marsh is now retired and on the board of directors of firefighters.
