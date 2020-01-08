High School Basketball - Tuesday Scores

By Taylor Curet | January 7, 2020 at 11:55 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 11:55 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Basketball season begins to ramp up in January as region play begins for many area schools. Here’s a look at some of Tuesday’s scores from around the Pine Belt:

Boys

  • Meridian (59) Petal (53)
  • North Forrest (60) East Marion (52) – OT
  • Oak Grove (79) George County (33)
  • Columbia Academy (67) Lamar Christian (34)
  • PCS (69) Stringer (43)
  • Brookhaven (65) West Jones (60)
  • Sacred Heart (35) Salem (34)
  • FCAHS (71) Greene County (50)
  • Jefferson Davis (83) Columbia (59)
  • Heidelberg (79) Taylorsville (75)
  • Laurel (51) South Jones (44)
  • Bay Springs (83) Enterprise (59)

Girls

  • Meridian (47) Petal (12)
  • Oak Grove (57) George County (26)
  • North Forrest (38) East Marion (27)
  • Laurel (64) South Jones (63)
  • Brookhaven (80) West Jones (65)
  • Hattiesburg (47) Picayune (22)
  • Bay Springs (43) Enterprise (32)
  • Sacred Heart (50) Salem (24)
  • Jefferson Davis (68) Columbia (38)
  • PCS (47) Stringer (32)

