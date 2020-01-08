High School Basketball - Tuesday Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Basketball season begins to ramp up in January as region play begins for many area schools. Here’s a look at some of Tuesday’s scores from around the Pine Belt:
Boys
- Meridian (59) Petal (53)
- North Forrest (60) East Marion (52) – OT
- Oak Grove (79) George County (33)
- Columbia Academy (67) Lamar Christian (34)
- PCS (69) Stringer (43)
- Brookhaven (65) West Jones (60)
- Sacred Heart (35) Salem (34)
- FCAHS (71) Greene County (50)
- Jefferson Davis (83) Columbia (59)
- Heidelberg (79) Taylorsville (75)
- Laurel (51) South Jones (44)
- Bay Springs (83) Enterprise (59)
Girls
- Meridian (47) Petal (12)
- Oak Grove (57) George County (26)
- North Forrest (38) East Marion (27)
- Laurel (64) South Jones (63)
- Brookhaven (80) West Jones (65)
- Hattiesburg (47) Picayune (22)
- Bay Springs (43) Enterprise (32)
- Sacred Heart (50) Salem (24)
- Jefferson Davis (68) Columbia (38)
- PCS (47) Stringer (32)
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.