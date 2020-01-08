Hattiesburg Parks and Rec teaches self defense at ‘adulting 101’ class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second round of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation’s “adulting 101” classes have kicked off.
During the first session on Tuesday, instructor Latosha Myers taught self-defense at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg. Myers is a former Hattiesburg police officer and current police chief of the Hattiesburg Public School District.
“Times are changing, the world is getting more wicked,” Myers said. “We have to be aware of our surroundings at all times and it’s important to know how to protect yourself if the chance comes, you’re attacked.”
Class participants learned several-defense techniques, as well as tips that can be used in potentially harmful and dangerous situations.
“I want to give them a sense of awareness,” said Myers. “To be aware of their surroundings, just to be able to prevent an assault that may come up and be able to protect themselves if they are assaulted. I hope they walk away with something that is going to help them in the future. Maybe they can pass along something to their friends and family members that will help them not be a victim.”
This is the second round of adulting 101 classes being offered for free and will be taking place each Tuesday until Feb. 4.
Each class covers a different topic and life skill.
For information on how you can sign up for the class, call 601-545-4623.
