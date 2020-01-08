Hattiesburg man charged in December shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for questioning in an ongoing shooting investigation in Hattiesburg has now been charged in the case.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 26-year-old Aries Harris turned himself in to police Wednesday. Harris is charged with aggravated assault.
Harris, of Hattiesburg, is charged in connection with a shooting that happened on Dec. 15, 2019, in the area of 7th Street and Mobile Street.
HPD officials said more arrests are possible as the investigation moves forward. If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.