First Alert: Severe weather possible Saturday for Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - There will be a chance for showers and storms late Friday night through Saturday morning. Storms may be severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and the potential for a tornado.
What to expect:
Starting Friday night and through Saturday around noon, a cold front will move through the area. Along the front, a line of thunderstorms will move through the area. Ahead of the line, individual isolate storms may also develop. Within some of the strongest storms there will be a chance for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and the possibility for a tornado.
Not everyone will see severe weather, but nearly everyone will see at least a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph and the potential for some small hail.
Threats:
As the storms move through the area, the main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. There is also a concern for a tornado or two. And, given the environment, the potential threat for stronger than EF-2 tornadoes.
Timing:
Rain and storms will begin as early as Friday afternoon and evening, but the threat for severe weather will likely hold off until early Saturday morning and last through midday on Saturday.
Unknowns:
So many. This system is still off the coast of Oregon, Washington and Canada. It is a long way away. It may evolve in unknowable ways that could change the specific timing of storms and the potency of specific thunderstorms.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
