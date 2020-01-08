Convicted sex offender arrested by Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office

Brian Curtis Bloodsworth was charged with felony eluding and reckless driving. He also had a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
January 8, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:14 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver attempted to avoid a license checkpoint in Perry County led to the arrest of a convicted sex offender.

Perry County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a checkpoint on Old August Road and the McSwain Settlement Road on Jan. 4.

Deputies noticed a vehicle turn around to avoid the checkpoint, leading to a pursuit.

The vehicle was stopped on Old Augusta Road, and deputies arrested 39-year-old Brian Curtis Bloodsworth.

Bloodsworth was charged with felony eluding, wreckless driving and he had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry, Bloodsworth was convicted of two counts of statutory rape in January 2015.

