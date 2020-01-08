Carey looking to bounce back from SSAC loss

HATTESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The William Carey University Crusaders will look to rebound Thursday in Southern States Athletic Conference play after a rough road trip to Faulkner University this past weekend.
The Crusaders (11-5, 1-3 SSAC) fell behind 42-35 at halftime, and the second half offered no relief, as William Carey dropped a 88-71 decision to the Eagles (12-3, 3-1).
The loss snapped the Crusaders’ seven-game winning streak.
Senior guard Javonte McDavid led the Crusaders with 17 points, while senior forward Cameron Douglas scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and junior guard Dalen Dotson finished with 11 points and three steals.
Senior swingman Nate Bradley led Faulkner with 19 points and six rebounds, senior guard C.J. Jones had 18 points and seven rebounds and senior forward Milan Skundric filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
The Crusaders will travel to Mobile, Ala., to take on the University of Mobile (5-7, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
