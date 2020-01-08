702-acre prescribed burn happening in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn throughout the day Wednesday in Perry County. Crews started the burn around 10:30 a.m.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the burn will include 702 acres near Forest Service Road 312 in the Rattlesnake Range area of Camp Shelby.
Drivers in the area are advised to use caution as smoke may affect visibility around Eight Mile Road and State Route 29 through the day and into the evening.
Forest Service officials said the purpose of the burn is to clear out undergrowth that could potentially fuel wildfires, restore longleaf pines in the area and improve burrowing crayfish habitat at Camp Shelby.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.