WWE star Roman Reigns makes Mississippi boy’s wish come true

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLBT) - A Mississippi boy fighting illness received his wish when he met WWE Superstar Roman Reigns last week.
Markel Smith lives in Forest, Mississippi. He lives with static encephalopathy and cerebral palsy.
The Kids Wish Network sent Markel to Memphis to watch Friday Night SmackDown live.
He met with Reigns backstage. Reigns is in remission after battling leukemia.
“Roman Reigns was very compassionate, he was a sweetheart,” said Markel’s mom Tekeyla. “The opportunity for Markel to meet him is a lifetime memory. He was so excited and smiling so hard, he couldn’t believe it. It was a priceless moment.
Markel and his family watched the show from the front row after receiving signed gifts from Reigns, including a replica WWE Championship title belt.
“This was a one-in-a-million time, it was amazing,” said his mom. “Everyone went above and beyond, they made our hearts so happy.”
