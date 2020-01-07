WCU physical therapy program earns full accreditation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s physical therapy program has received full accreditation from Commision on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).
The three-year, doctoral program includes classroom instruction, hands-on practice of techniques and clinical rotations at healthcare organizations that provide physical therapy services.
Accrediting agencies do not consider granting full accreditation until a program’s inaugural class has graduated, and since WCU’s inaugural physical therapy class graduated in August, CAPTE awarded the program full accreditation in November.
WCU President Dr. Tommy King congratulated the Physical Therapy Department’s director, Dr. Cynthia Scott, and her staff.
“We didn’t just wake up one morning and decide to have a physical therapy program. It took five years of planning, recruiting, reports and site visits to bring us to this day,” said King. “I thank our talented and dedicated faculty and students for their hard work.”
Dr. Scott quoted John 1:16, saying it could be the motto for the program: “For from his fullness, we have all received grace upon grace.”
“I have felt the gracious hand of our heavenly father from the moment Dr. King and I began to discuss a physical therapy program for William Carey University,” said Scott. “As I met Dr. Judy Prehn and we sat in a makeshift office wondering where to begin. As we haired our first faculty members, as we planned curriculum, navigated accreditation standards, and selected our first class.”
For more information about WCU’s physical therapy program, call (601) 318-6584 or click here.
