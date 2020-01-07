Roof renovations in store for former newspaper building

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council is moving forward with plans to revamp the former Hattiesburg American building into a community arts center.
The city is starting with a roofing project. The funding is coming from the 1% hotel and restaurant sales tax. It’s one of many parks and recreation projects this tax will help fund.
“It’s a 36,000 square foot building. We had an initial roofing study done kind of over four zones," said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “We are patching three of those four zones. We are doing a total replacement of about 12,000 of that 36,000 square feet. This will be in the high bay area where the theater will be. It’s probably the place we’ve had the most leaks. And so, total replacement is in order. Landry Lewis will be designing that and we’re putting it out for bid.”
The city says the project will be completed no later than fall of this year.
