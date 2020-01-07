Report: Top MSU coaching candidate takes job with Giants

The third new coach tabbed for the NFC East in a week — Ron Rivera was hired by the Washington Redskins on Wednesday — Judge would take over a team that went 4-12 and 5-11 in Shurmur’s two seasons and has been to the playoffs just once since winning the Super Bowl after the 2011 season. He would be the Giants’ fourth head coach since Tom Coughlin was let go after the 2015 season. Ben McAdoo, hired in 2016, didn’t last two seasons. Steve Spagnuolo, currently Kansas City’s defensive coordinator, served as interim coach after McAdoo was fired in ’17.