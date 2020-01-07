Pink Up: Mom remains strong for family while battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Early breast cancer detection gives you an advantage when battling the disease. A mother of two is fighting for her life with Stage 4 Cancer.
“It's sad,” said Carson Blythe, describing his mother’s fight with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. “I wish that there was more I could do to help her. She has the best attitude I think that she could have."
Lillian Harrison-Blythe was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer a year ago on Thursday.
"I have breast cancer that obviously started in the breast. But it has metastasized into my spine and my pelvic area, and my hip bone and my lungs,” said Harrison-Blythe.
Lillian had to break the sad news to her son, Carson, and daughter, Olivia. The family of three have been through a lot together as Lillian’s husband passed away back in 2010.
"I lost my husband to suicide. My kids were 5 and 10 at the time,” said Harrison-Blythe. “That was a very dark period for all of us."
After Lillian’s husband passed away, she focused her time and attention on her children.
She didn’t feel or see any signs or symptoms at all. It wasn’t until she researched her family tree that made her take action.
"I just kind of gotten involved with them and hadn't done my yearly mammograms which was my error. Once my mom got diagnosed, I started paying a lot more attention to it. And then I found the lump myself and went to the doctor," said Harrison-Blythe.
Luckily, Lillian’s mom is in remission. As for Lillian, her battle continues.
"There's a five-year survival rate for Stage 4 Breast Cancer,” said Harrison-Blythe. “I don't look at the numbers. I just think that I've got an incredible team of doctors that are looking out for me.”
With an uncertain future, Lillian relies on her faith. Whet she can do is instill in her daughter to be proactive and get mammograms in her adult life.
“Whether you start getting them when your 30 or whether you have it in your family and you start getting it when you’re young, you need to go get them done. Once something like this happens, it’s just a lot.”
