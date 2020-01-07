Petal woman benefits from Lowe’s for Heroes

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thelma Smith is a double amputee and widow whose wheelchair ramp was beginning to fall apart.
That’s when the Petal Lowe’s Home Improvement stepped in to help.
As part of their Lowe’s for Heroes program, which has helped communities for more than 20 years, Smith received a brand new ramp.
“When it rained real hard, I couldn’t go outside because I was afraid I would get stuck in the mud,” Smith said.
For the Lowe’s employees that helped, it’s all about giving back.
“We appreciate the community, we appreciate all the business, but in the same sense you also have to give back," said April Parsons of Lowe’s Home Improvement.
