Newly elected Forrest County officials take oath of office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - History was made Monday as the first woman was sworn in as a Forrest County Board of Supervisor. Also, new faces replaced some roles in county leadership.
“I think it’s a high standard that’s been set," said Sharon Thompson, the new District 2 Supervisor. “And I think that it speaks volumes to our young ladies to let them know that glass ceilings can be broken.”
Thompson is giving her reaction to becoming the first woman to be on the Forrest County board. It took almost 130 years for someone like her to get sworn into office. Thompson is ready to get to work for the people of Forrest County.
“I just want to be fair in representation," Thompson said. “When people come before the board, they need to know that we work for them.”
Charlie Sims took over as the new sheriff, after Billy McGee held the position for more than 25 years. Sims said he’s here to serve the people.
“I’m going to make sure we serve them with courtesy and respect,” Sims said. “And that we answer their concerns and their problems.”
Sims wants to deliver on promises he made to Forrest county.
“I know that drugs are an issue in the county," Sims said. "We’re going to work on that. I know communication and transparency has been an issue. We’re going to do that. I’ve got a great team in place.”
Forrest and Perry counties have their first new district attorney in almost 10 years. Lin Carter is taking on the role from Patricia Burchell, who held the post since September of 2010.
“I’m trying to do something about the violent crime that’s occurring right now," Carter said. “We had a lot going on the first of the year, and I want to try to tackle that, take it head-on.”
Now, Carter is ready to get to work and serve Forrest and Perry counties.
“It’s just a good feeling," Carter said. “A good feeling, it means it’s time to get to work now. We had a little fun today, but tomorrow will be a new day.”
